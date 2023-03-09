Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023

THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, MARCH 12 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023 Kerry WASHINGTON (Little Fires Everywhere) Makes Return Guest Voice Appearance

When Milhouse's Dad, Kirk, takes exception to a school history lesson that paints one of his ancestors in a bad light, Kirk goes on a crusade to censor and control the school curriculum - a crusade that Homer co-opts for fun and profit in the all-new "Hostile Kirk Place" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, MARCH 12 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons.

Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo.

Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Watch a video clip here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: BOBS BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 12, 2023! Tina cheers Jimmy Junior on at a semi-prestigious dancing seminar while Bob and Linda compete to see who can catch the most homerun balls outside of Wonder Wharf Stadium in the “So You Stink You Can Dance” episode. Watch the video clip now!
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE SIMPSONS , airing on FOX on Sunday, March 12, 2023! Marge is hired as a segment producer on Krusty’s new daytime talk show. But her initial excitement about THE JOB fades when she discovers what an endless nightmare it is in the 'The KING of Nice' episode. Watch a video clip now!
John Travolta, Kate Hudson & More Join Oscars Presenters Slate Photo
John Travolta, Kate Hudson & More Join Oscars Presenters Slate
Previously announced Oscars presenters include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, and more.

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND CREW on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND CREW on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on GRAND CREW, airing on NBC on Friday, March 10, 2023! Noah tries to find a new normal with Simone. Anthony realizes he doesn’t have a poker face. Sherm starts a risky new business. And there’s wine. Watch a video preview for the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ, airing on NBC on Friday, March 10, 2023! George believes all of Mayan’s problems can be solved by taking a second job while Mayan thinks her parents work too hard. Oscar and Momo compete for the title of George’s best friend. Watch a video preview of the new series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THAT'S MY JAM, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Celebrity guests Jason Derulo, Nicole Sherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Air Guitar, Launch the Mic and new game Don’t Fear the Speaker. Watch a video preview!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the NEXT singing phenomenon on the second night of Blind Auditions. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on AMERICAN AUTO, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Payne sponsors its annual Young Designers contest at a local elementary school, which sparks controversy when Katherine inadvertently offends multiple countries via an Instagram Live interview with a Somali-American student. Watch a video clip now!
share