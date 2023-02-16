Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, February 22, 2023
THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb. 22 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Mamma Mia - it's ABBA night on The Masked Singer! This week's episode is full of pop rock and disco nostalgia, as the reigning champ takes on two new celebrity singers, each performing iconic songs-including "Dancing Queen," "Fernando" and S.O.S."-from THE ONE and only Swedish supergroup, ABBA.
The STAKES are higher than ever as the crowning champion of the episode will head straight to the semi-finals. The Season Nine contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.
Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two new characters enter the competition and two will be UNMASKED in the all-new "ABBA Night" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb. 22 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode now:
