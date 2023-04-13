Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 19, 2023

THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, April 19 (8:00-9:01PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 19, 2023 In this special episode of The Masked Singer, the road to the finals is underway as we recap the journeys of the three remaining CHAMPIONS and the three remaining underdogs, while also looking back on the season and who has been eliminated thus far.

The episode will feature a new performance FROM each of the champions, as well as all-new clues and behind-the-scenes footage. Season Nine contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the all-new "Supreme Six" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, April 19 (8:00-9:01PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch a performance from the most recent episode here:



