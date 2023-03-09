Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 13, 2023
10:01-11:00 p.m. – THE GOOD DOCTOR: “The Good Lawyer” (613)
Dr. Shaun Murphy seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
