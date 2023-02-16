Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on FOX - Thursday, February 16, 2023

After their time in the Bahamas, Zach and the remaining women head to London for another week of adventure in the name of love!

First up, a date fit for a queen when one lucky woman gets the complete royal treatment with guest appearances from stylist Rachel Fanconi and Royal Butler Grant Harrold, and a performance from UB40.

Later, a group date intended to take Zach and the women across the city goes awry when a mysterious knock at the door leads to Bachelor history being changed forever. With THE JOURNEY ahead now unclear, Zach is tasked with difficult decisions in unforeseen circumstances where anything can happen, on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Watch a preview here: