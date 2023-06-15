Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Sunday, June 18, 2023

STARS ON MARS airing Monday, June 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Sunday, June 18, 2023 Our 10 remaining contestants must brave the elements of the brutal Martian desert to find out who has what it takes to survive when an unexpected fire breaks out in the hab. This week’s mission will test the stars’ survival skills and will earn them the coveted survivalist mission patch.

Depending on the success of the mission, the assigned Mission Commander will either determine who is “Mission Critical” or be at risk of being extracted and sent back to Earth in the all-new “Fire In The Hole” episode of STARS ON MARS airing Monday, June 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.” Receiving interstellar assignments FROM LEGENDARY actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control, the celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. STARS ON MARS will send these famous rookie “celebronauts” where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.”

The 12 stars are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.

Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Fremantle has international distribution rights to the STARS ON MARS format.

Watch a video clip here:




