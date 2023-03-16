Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, March 23, 2023

NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday, MARCH 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Mar. 16, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, March 23, 2023 This will be the challenge that takes the competition to the NEXT level. Chefs are alarmed when they learn the ins and outs of what it takes to make a NEXT level fish dish. And, for the first time ever, when the platform comes down, it will not be stopping. Who will sink and who will swim in the all-new "Here Fishy, Fishy" episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday, MARCH 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Gordon Ramsay is back with a brand-new original format in NEXT LEVEL CHEF.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay opened the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one."

Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency, and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away a NEXT LEVEL CHEF and win a life-changing $250,000 grand prize with a one-year mentorship from Gordon, Nyesha and Richard.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

Watch a video clip here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: BOBS BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 19, 2023 Photo
Scoop: BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 19, 2023
Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 19, 2023! Mr. Fischoeder challenges Bob to successfully prank him on April Fool's Day, or lose his lease. Next, Tina drags Bob along on a desperate quest to earn her bird-watching badge for ThunderGirls. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: BOBS BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 19, 2023 Photo
Scoop: BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 19, 2023
Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 19, 2023! Mr. Fischoeder challenges Bob to successfully prank him on April Fool's Day, or lose his lease. Next, Tina drags Bob along on a desperate quest to earn her bird-watching badge for ThunderGirls. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, March 19, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, March 19, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE GREAT NORTH, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 19, 2023! Wolf and Honeybee's parenting skills are put to the test when an adult show choir crashes outside their home. Beef takes Moon on a surprise trip in the all-new “Great Bus of Choir Adventure” episode. Watch a video clip now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, March 14, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
March 9, 2023

Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, March 14, 2023! With two dead victims and very few answers, Will and the GBI investigate a call from the state park police alongside the APD; Will makes strides in his partnership with Faith after the two share some personal secrets. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 13, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 13, 2023
March 9, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, March 13, 2023! Dr. Shaun Murphy seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, March 16, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, March 16, 2023
March 9, 2023

Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, March 16, 2023! Max hosts singer Zoey Monroe (guest star Margie Mays) in hopes of advancing his career as a songwriter and although jealous at first, Kat develops a liking to her. Meanwhile, Carter punctures a pipe inside a kitchen cabinet causing a flood in the condo. Watch a video clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, March 16, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, March 16, 2023
March 9, 2023

Get all the scoop on ANIMAL CONTROL, airing on FOX on Thursday, March 16, 2023! Frank and Shred respond to a call of a distressed cow at a fraternity house. Patel learns a wholesome detail about Victoria’s personal life in the all-new “Cows and Raccoons” episode. Watch a video preview of the new series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, March 16, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, March 16, 2023
March 9, 2023

Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, March 16, 2023! Competitors will need to use skill to cook an alcohol-based dish in the episode! When the platform drops, each will grab an alcohol and a protein and incorporate it among their dishes. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
share