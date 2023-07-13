Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The home chefs face their first team challenge when they’re tasked with pairing up with another region and grilling a delicious meal for 101 firefighters and emergency personnel in the all-new “Trial by Fire: Field Challenge” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, July 19 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks FROM
four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region.
The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
judge Daphne Oz, former MASTERCHEF
judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.
MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA
and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by using #MasterChef.