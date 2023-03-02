Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023
03/10/2023 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Friday)
George believes all of Mayan's problems can be solved by taking a second job while Mayan thinks her parents work too hard. Oscar and Momo compete for the title of George's best friend.
George LOPEZ is back in primetime and this time he's bringing his real-life daughter, Mayan. This hilarious and heartwarming comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It's old vs. new, father vs. daughter, LOPEZ vs. Lopez.
"Lopez vs Lopez" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi VIDA Loba and 3 Arts.
Watch a video preview here:
