Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023

03/10/2023 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Friday)

Mar. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023 George believes all of Mayan's problems can be solved by taking a second job while Mayan thinks her parents work too hard. Oscar and Momo compete for the title of George's best friend.

George LOPEZ is back in primetime and this time he's bringing his real-life daughter, Mayan. This hilarious and heartwarming comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It's old vs. new, father vs. daughter, LOPEZ vs. Lopez.

"Lopez vs Lopez" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi VIDA Loba and 3 Arts.

Watch a video preview here:



Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Get all the scoop on THAT'S MY JAM, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Celebrity guests Jason Derulo, Nicole Sherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Air Guitar, Launch the Mic and new game Don’t Fear the Speaker. Watch a video preview!
Scoop: THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the NEXT singing phenomenon on the second night of Blind Auditions. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Get all the scoop on AMERICAN AUTO, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Payne sponsors its annual Young Designers contest at a local elementary school, which sparks controversy when Katherine inadvertently offends multiple countries via an Instagram Live interview with a Somali-American student. Watch a video clip now!

March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE, airing on ABC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications. Watch a video preview now!
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, March 6, 2023! Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) makes a surprise return to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital with his billionaire patient. Meanwhile, Park must treat the man his wife had an affair with and try to find a way to forgive him. Watch a video preview of the episode now!
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE BACHELOR, airing on ABC on Monday, March 6, 2023! It’s a crucial week in Budapest, Hungary, with hometowns inching closer. After a week of scenic overlooks, mystical mentalists and hot air balloon rides, not everyone will end up with a rose as Zach comes one week closer to finding the one. Watch a video clip!
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on FAMILY GUY, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 5, 2023! Meg joins the Adam West High School basketball team, and her play is fueled by Peter’s lambasting FROM the crowd. Meanwhile, Stewie goes down a rabbit hole of conspiracies, which ultimately ends with him developing multiple personalities. Watch a video clip now!
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 5, 2023! When the coolest teens she’s ever seen start coming into the restaurant, Tina decides she needs to be just like them. Meanwhile, Gene and Louise get into a battle of wills over stinky socks in the all-new “These Boots Are Made for Stalking” episode. Watch a video clip!
