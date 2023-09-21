Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Thursday, September 28, 2023

Twelve sets of LEGO enthusiasts embark on a block-busting Season Four! With an infinite amount of LEGO bricks, the realm of possibilities is endless. These ambitious teams of two will battle it out for the chance to win a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, the title of LEGO MASTERS
and for the first time ever, the winning build will be turned into an actual LEGO set.
In this thrilling season premiere, the daring duos embark on a mission to construct the ultimate motorized party boat-a masterpiece that not only showcases their unique personalities but also creates a SPLASH
in the all-new “Brick Lake” season premiere episode of LEGO MASTERS
airing Thursday, September 28 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, LEGO® MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders.
In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the NEXT
round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.
Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license FROM
The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman FROM
Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris FROM
Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh FROM
Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May FROM
The LEGO Group.