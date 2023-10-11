Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KRAPOPOLIS on FOX - Sunday, October 15, 2023

KRAPOPOLIS airing Sunday, October 22 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 2 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release Photo 4 Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KRAPOPOLIS on FOX - Sunday, October 15, 2023 Tyrannis creates a court system in order to absolve Shlub of a goat eating crime he didn’t commit. Hippocampus creates a sprinkler system for Killass in order to get back at Deliria in the all-new “12 Angry Goat Herders” episode of KRAPOPOLIS airing Sunday, October 22 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Set in mythical ancient Greece, KRAPOPOLIS tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.

Featuring the voices of Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel), the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.”

In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis,” the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the self-involved, narcissistic KING of KRAPOPOLIS trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Deliria is as petty as she is powerful, and only seems interested in defending civilization if it means she’ll get more worshipers out of it than her FRENEMIES up on Mt. Olympus. Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]).

He’s the self-described life of the orgy. A true pleasure seeker who thinks that everyone should just chill out and, if they need him for anything, he’ll be down at the bar. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

KRAPOPOLIS is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is Creator and Executive Producer. Steve Levy is Executive Producer. Jordan Young is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Season One). Alex Rubens is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Seasons Two & Three).



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances

It’s a magical day in the ballroom! The 11 remaining couples get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. The evening is set to be full of timeless performances to songs from beloved soundtracks of Disney’s most cherished films like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Encanto, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and more.

2
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Premiere Episode Hits 11.1 Million Viewers Photo
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Premiere Episode Hits 11.1 Million Viewers

After seven days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, the Sept. 28 debut telecast alone skyrocketed to 9.00 million Total Viewers, gaining an additional +4.64 million viewers in delayed cross-platform viewing. “The Golden Bachelor” catapulted to a 2.46 rating among Adults 18-49 – quadruple its initial Live+Same day rating (+297%).

3
Discovery to Premiere THE GARDEN: COMMUNE OR CULT Series Photo
Discovery to Premiere THE GARDEN: COMMUNE OR CULT Series

On 22 acres of backcountry land in the American South lies The Garden. They maintain an open-door policy to anyone seeking to join their ranks, but new people must submit to an initiation period. Some barely last a week, others are forced to leave, and a chosen few will call The Garden home for good. Watch a video promo now!

4
TAMRON HALL Is the Only Daytime Talk Show to Improve Week To Week Photo
TAMRON HALL Is the Only Daytime Talk Show to Improve Week To Week

“Tamron Hall” turned in increases over the previous week in Households (+4% - 0.70 rtg. vs. 0.67 rtg.), Total Viewers (+8% - 1.070 million vs. 991,000), Women 25-54 (+7% - 164,000 vs. 153,000) and Women 18-49 (+10% - 117,000 vs. 106,000) and was the only daytime talk show to grow across the board week to week.

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Tuesday, September 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of THE IRRATIONAL on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of THE IRRATIONAL on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Saturday, September 30, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Saturday, September 30, 2023

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX