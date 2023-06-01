Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023

HOUSEBROKEN airing Sunday, June 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

After Honey loses a clutch of baby possums she was supposed to be caring for, she and The Gray One set out on a nocturnal adventure to find them. Meanwhile, Shel and Nibbles team up ’70s cop show-style to apprehend the nocturnal critter who’s been pooping on Shel’s shell at night. Diablo gets abducted by an owl with a special talent in the all-new “Who’s Nocturnal?” episode of HOUSEBROKEN airing Sunday, June 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas, animated comedy HOUSEBROKEN follows a group of neighborhood animals as they work through their issues, inside and outside their therapy group.

HONEY (Emmy Award winner Lisa Kudrow), a poodle mix, is the self-appointed leader of the group who often gets caught up in her own drama and is not always as helpful as she thinks she is. She struggles with her own problems, such as her relationship with her partner CHIEF (Academy Award winner Nat Faxon), a goofy St. Bernard who is less interested in personal growth and more interested in licking himself.

The group includes SHEL (Emmy Award nominee Will Forte), a sex-positive tortoise with a knack for choosing unconventional partners; TABITHA (Emmy Award nominee Sharon Horgan), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; THE GRAY ONE (Jason Mantzoukas), a street-smart cat who lives with about 30 other cats and just wants to be loved; CHICO (Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sam Richardson), a chonky cat who has a very one-sided relationship with his human; MAX (Emmy Award winner Tony Hale), a Hollywood pig who may or may not have lived with George Clooney; ELSA (Screen Actors Guild Award winner Clea DuVall), a Corgi with a lot of opinions; and DIABLO (Hale), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier.

Among the group’s other members are NIBBLES (guest voice Bresha Webb), a psychopathic hamster; BUBBLES (guest voice Greta Lee), a horny goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; and TCHOTCHKE, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions. And then there’s JILL (Maria Bamford), the human who has no idea any of this is going on under her roof.

HOUSEBROKEN is an irreverent look at human behavior told through the filter of a quirky group of neighborhood ANIMALS. Throughout the series, the show centers on the pets’ dysfunctional relationships and their skewed world view, while exploring relevant societal issues in fun and unique ways.

HOUSEBROKEN is produced by Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Melanie Frankel, Aaron Kaplan, DAVE Jeser and Matt Silverstein also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Watch a video clip here:



