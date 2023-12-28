Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 4, 2024

It is time for Chef Ramsay to hand out the LEGENDARY
black jackets. Determined to win the coveted black jacket, the chefs play a high STAKES
game of craps to determine the dishes they will be making for this week’s first challenge. It will take three challenges to determine which chefs are ultimately worthy of standing amongst the greats in the all-new “A Hell’s Kitchen Special Delivery” episode of Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Jan. 4 (8:00 PM - 9:00 PM) on FOX.
Gordon Ramsay returns in an all-new season of Hell’s Kitchen. Back for its triumphant 22nd season, specially themed “The American Dream,” this season will focus on uniquely American stories to test contestants and push them to their limits. Contestants will compete in Americana-themed challenges including fan favorites like the Surf and Turf Relay Race and the Blind Taste Test as well as some fun new challenges like American-themed brunch and comfort food challenges, soccer-themed fusion, BBQing, a Grand Prix shopping challenge, pasta making for Evan Funke, and of course dinner service at the iconic Hell’s Kitchen restaurant!
Contestants will be rewarded with prizes like a beautiful beachfront overnight getaway, a swanky Hollywood rooftop party, a pan set FROM
HexClad, and a Joshua Tree wellness retreat. Contestants will receive punishments like picking up confetti one at a time by hand, sifting through trash, cleaning up the aftermath of a food fight mess, and hand-rolling 200lbs of fresh pasta. The winner of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 will claim the title of Head Chef at the Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Las Vegas and become America’s NEXT
culinary star. This season boasts some of the best and most notable celebrity guests yet.
From guest judges to Hell’s Kitchen diners, you will see iconic athletes, actors, reality stars, musicians, and chefs. Oscar De La Hoya, Martina McBride, Jennie Garth, Paula Abdul, Alexi Lalas, Eric Dickerson, G-Eazy, Liza Koshy, Evan Funke, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Culpo, Zedd, Sean Evans, Giada De Laurentiis, and Curtis Stone all make appearances! Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, David George and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a video clip here: