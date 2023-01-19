Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients FROM different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon to judge the chefs dishes. And, for the first time, chefs will prepare for dinner service in one kitchen, and one will be eliminated in the all-new "The Fab Five Take Flight" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.
The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.
The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories