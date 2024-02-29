Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRIMSBURG on FOX - Sunday, March 3, 2024

Flute enters the GRIMSBURG
Miniature Competition and is ACCUSED
of murdering the judge, Jebediah Cupps, after he disqualifies him. Flute tries to clear his name at the local middle school by recreating a miniature model of the crime scene. Then Stan joins his school’s Trauma Club in the all-new “The Flute-itive” episode of GRIMSBURG
airing Sunday, MARCH
3 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men), centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.
Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Chadd Gindin is executive producer and showrunner. Jon Hamm, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Connie Tavel are executive producers. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers.
Watch the trailer here: