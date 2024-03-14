Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRIMSBURG on FOX - Sunday, March 17, 2024

A swanky murder mystery party turns into a real investigation when the wealthy host is suspiciously FOUND
dead. The group splits up to search the scene, where unexpected bonds are formed and Flute finds himself threatened by Stan’s impressive detective skills in the all-new “Murder on the Splurt Express” episode of GRIMSBURG
airing Sunday, MARCH
17 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men), centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.
Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Chadd Gindin is executive producer and showrunner. Jon Hamm, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Connie Tavel are executive producers. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers.