Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The nine remaining contestants head to the Arizona desert to prepare an outdoor dining experience. Adventure tourism is a booming business that requires entrepreneurs to know their customer and create an immersive experience with excellent hospitality.
The competing teams will take ten thrill-seeking guests on a UTV tour, guide an outdoor activity and prepare a delicious meal to end the day. The guests will leave feedback on their experience and the team with the most positive reviews wins. Gordon will send one person FROM
the losing team home in the all new “Campfire Feast” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 21 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink INDUSTRY
entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.
Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink INDUSTRY
professionals, as he searches for the NEXT
greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the NEXT
level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only ANGEL
investor.
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.
Watch a video clip here: