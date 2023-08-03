Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Sunday, August 6, 2023

This week, the remaining six contestants split into teams to take on a live TV challenge where they will sell kitchen products. The two teams take over a QVC satellite studio and have three hours to select which five products they will showcase. Each team will select a producer and two team members who will be on camera for the 20-minute segment.The teams have to sell the products with conviction and connect with their audience of QVC host Alberti Popaj, QVC executives, and 30 regular QVC customers. The expert QVC executives and experienced customers will decide which team created an entertaining, informative, and cohesive segment.Whoever cracks under the pressure of the live broadcast will be eliminated in the “As Seen on TV” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Sunday, August 6 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink industry entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.

Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink industry professionals, as he searches for the next greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.