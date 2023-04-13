Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, April 17, 2023 Alley Mills (The Wonder Years), Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years), Brandon Scott (Grey's Anatomy) and Devika Bhise (The Man Who Knew Infinity) Make Guest Appearances
A middle-aged couple and a younger couple arrive separately with their own unique fantasies. All is going well until the couples discover they're sharing the island; turns out they're feuding neighbors. The Island forces them into a magical, winner-takes-all competition that reveals unexpected alliances and unravels complicated relationships. Meanwhile, Javier and Roarke finally have a conversation about their relationship in the all-new "War of The Roses (And The Hutchinsons)" episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Monday, April 17 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

FOX travels to Fantasy Island, for a second season of the reimagining of the classic show.

A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions - both big and small - that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart ENLIGHTENED and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Serving as steward of this mysterious island is ELENA ROARKE (Roselyn Sánchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family's legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed. Assisting Elena is RUBY AKUDA (Kiara Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on FANTASY ISLAND with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot JAVIER (John Gabriel Rodriquez), who also is THE HEAD of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

In Season Two, the transformations continue when two former high school losers, played by guest stars Rachael Harris (Lucifer) and Cheryl Hines (I Can See Your Voice), come to the Island hoping to make their onetime classmates envious of their new lives. Additionally, Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf), Brett Butler (The Morning Show) and Daphne Maxwell Reid (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) guest star as three friends attempting to find out what happened to a fourth companion, who mysteriously vanished decades ago; and an empty-nester couple (guest stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton in a Desperate Housewives reunion) arrive to determine whether or not to divorce, in an episode which also features Andy Richter (Conan).

Additional guest stars in Season Two include; Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Uncoupled) and Izzy Diaz (Broke); singer/actress Marie Osmond, Kyla Pratt (Call Me Kat), Jason Priestley (BH90210); and Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), who will recur beginning in episode two as "Helene," a young woman who visits the Island in the wake of her mother's passing IN SEARCH OF her biological father.

FANTASY ISLAND is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Liz Craft and Sarah Fain serve as executive producers and showrunners. Anne Clements also serves as an executive producer.

