Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! airing Tuesday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

Contestants will choose songs FROM different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the live in-studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million.

A fitness trainer and a competitive bodybuilder try to muscle, press and squat their way to life changing fortunes in the all-new “Let’s Get Physical!” episode of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! airing Tuesday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Everyone thinks they know the words to the most popular songs of all time, but when there’s a million dollars at stake, will contestants be able to keep singing when the music stops? Or will they be at a loss for words? Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash hosts the all-new revival of the popular game show DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! The game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Contestants will choose songs FROM different genres, decades and musical artists.

Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million.

Created by Jeff Apploff, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Jeff Apploff, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Garry Bormet and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).



