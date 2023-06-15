Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, June 19, 2023

The self-taught bakers are back in THE KITCHEN to investigate a twist on an all-time favorite sweet treat during the safety bake round. Then, in the elimination round, the remaining bakers must figure out the correct dessert to make in order to avoid elimination in the all-new “Self-Taught: Not So Simple” episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN airing Monday, June 19 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Can you walk into a kitchen and figure out what’s been BAKED solely by the ingredients and clues left behind? Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is a culinary guessing game in which bakers – both self-taught and classically trained – are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made in the kitchen, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues.

They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and CAKE artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes! In the early rounds of the competition, classically trained and self-taught bakers compete against those with their own skills in separate episodes, before merging to battle against one another later in the season to discover whether book learning or solo development produces the greatest bakers!



Each episode begins with the safety bake round, when the teams scour their kitchens for clues – piecing together food scraps, discarded baking tools and any other hints that could help them figure out what was BAKED in the crime scene kitchen. The classically trained bakers LEVERAGE their culinary expertise, while the self-taught bakers use their extreme work ethic and fearlessness to crack the mystery dessert cases. The baking duo that comes closest to the mystery dessert during the safety bake round is granted immunity FROM the FROM the second bake of the episode and moves on to the NEXT week of competition. The remaining duos step back into a new CRIME SCENE KITCHEN for the elimination bake round, when they will once again test their skills and prepare the dessert they believe was BAKED before their arrival. Each week, the team with the poorest performance across both bakes will be eliminated FROM the competition. This season, the contestants will be thrown a curveball when it is REVEALED that the mystery treats are sweet and savory!



To advance to the NEXT round and take one step closer to the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert MAKERS will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and recreate incredible desserts and cakes FROM across the world!



CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Fly on THE WALL Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Joel McHale serve as executive producers. Green also serves as showrunner.

Watch the video clip here: