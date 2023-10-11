Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 15, 2023

Bob and Linda help Gretchen throw her sister's bachelorette party. Meanwhile, Tina forces Gene and Louise to play a board game they found on the street in the all-new “The Pickleorette” episode of Bob’s Burgers airing Sunday, October 22 (9:00 - 9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.BOB’S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 14th season this fall. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his quirky family, who help him run the restaurant.The series won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program twice, in 2014 and 2017, and has been nominated in the category every year since 2012. The show also has earned the Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated Television Production, as well as awards for writing and for voice acting (H. Jon Benjamin).Season 14 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes, as well as new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Rachel Dratch, Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner and Sarah Silverman.BOB’S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Watch a video here: