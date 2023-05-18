Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Monday, May 22, 2023

ANIMAL CONTROL airing Monday, May 22 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50th Anniversary ConcertAnimal Control dispatch radios with a cougar sighting. Amit squares off with a kangaroo in the "Cougars and Kangaroos" episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Monday, May 22 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

FOX Entertainment's first wholly owned live-action comedy, ANIMAL CONTROL is an all-new single-camera workplace series that follows a group of local ANIMAL CONTROL workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale (Community) stars as FRANK, an opinionated, eccentric ANIMAL CONTROL officer who may not have gone to college, but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost SUPERHUMAN ability to understand ANIMALS. Humans...not so much. Frank is assigned a new partner, FRED "SHRED" TAYLOR (newcomer Michael Rowland), an optimistic rookie who used to be a professional snowboarder. They both report into their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss, EMILY PRICE (Vella Lovell, Mr. Mayor). AMIT PATEL (Ravi Patel, Master of None), an overwhelmed family man and VICTORIA SANDS (Grace Palmer, Shortland Street), a free spirit, also are partners and great friends, even though their personal lives could not be more different. Rounding out the precinct is veterinarian DR. SUMMERS (Alvina August, The Boys), receptionist DOLORES STUBB (Kelli Ogmundson, Cavendish) and TEMPLETON DUDGE (Gerry Dee, Mr. D), an ANIMAL CONTROL officer FROM a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder.

Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, KING of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys) and McHale.

Watch a video clip here:



