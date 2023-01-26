Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Monday, January 30, 2023

ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Monday, Jan. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Monday, January 30, 2023 A foster care worker is reported as missing, but after he ends his own life, the MPU starts to investigate a pregnant woman he was seen with who has been missing for two years. Meanwhile, Sidney follows Keith and fears he may be dangerous in the all-new "Miguel" episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Monday, Jan. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Co-created by John Eisendrath (the Executive Producer of The Blacklist) and SUPERSTAR Jamie Foxx, ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers JASON GRANT (Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-O) and NIKKI BATISTA's (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Six years ago, while working overseas, Jason received the call that every parent fears - he and Nikki's son, KEITH (Graham Verchere, The Good Doctor), had gone missing. FROM that moment forward, the lives of Jason, Nikki and their daughter, SYDNEY (recurring guest star Fivel Stewart, Atypical), were turned upside down. The frantic search to find Keith began and the mystery about his disappearance continues to this day.

Throughout the search to find Keith, Jason and Nikki's marriage deteriorated and they grew apart. Jason moved into private security, while Nikki was PROMOTED within the Philly P.D. to Head of the MPU, where she has been able to do for others what she wasn't able to do for herself, bring a loved one back home. At the MPU, she leads a team of highly skilled individuals including her current love interest MIKE (Ryan Broussard, Only Murders In The Building), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith; KEMI (Adeola Role, The Blacklist), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist C (recurring guest star and newcomer Petey Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it's too late.

When Jason receives a possible proof-of-life photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki will reunite personally and professionally to continue the fight for their son.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer (101 and 102) are also executive producers.

Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Frankie Grande to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-Show Photo
Frankie Grande to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-Show
Activist, host and performer Frankie Grande will return for the fifth year as star host of “The Red Carpet Pre-Show” at the Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards, presented by Dyson and HASK® Beauty, streaming live. Check out the streaming schedule for the upcoming pre-show!
Ina Gartens BE MY GUEST to Return With New Episodes Photo
Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With New Episodes
Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, is back with new episodes of her multiplatform series Be My Guest with Ina Garten. Kicking off with a visit from renown ballerina Misty Copeland, upcoming guests also include actor, director and author Stanley Tucci, stage and screen actress Laura Linney and Grammy-winning singer songwriter Norah Jones.
Photos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Reunion Photo
Photos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Reunion
The season includes Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Plus, friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan returned as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake. Check out first look photos of the ladies at the reunion now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 26, 2023! Kat hires a new baker, Gideon (guest star Jack McBrayer) at the Kat Cafe and shows him around town, meanwhile Max and Carter wingman for Sheila. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 26, 2023! The saga of the Flatch porch pirate continues! When Kelly and Shrub realize who the culprit is, they must figure out how to do right by Flatch. Meanwhile, Joe is still missing Cheryl so Barb decides it’s time for a makeover fit. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 26, 2023! The black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon to judge the chefs dishes. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, January 25, 2023Scoop: SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, January 25, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST, airing on FOX on Wednesday, January 25, 2023! The remaining celebrity recruits have reached the halfway point in their ten-day journey, and the tasks are only getting harder. The Directing Staff introduce new challenges like a skyscraping tactical repel. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, January 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, January 25, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on NAME THAT TUNE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, January 25, 2023! Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Tyron Woodley vs. Tiki Barber and Johnny Weir vs. Tara Lipinski. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
share