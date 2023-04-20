Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023

10:01-11:00 p.m. – A MILLION LITTLE THINGS: “tough stuff” (512)

Apr. 20, 2023  
Gary and MAGGIE make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and DELILAH realize they need to make a change. (TV-14)

When we last saw Eddie, he was grappling with his life in a wheelchair and fighting for joint custody of his son. Just as he approaches a sense of normalcy and independence, a mysterious phone call FROM the woman who hit him threatens to turn his world upside down once more. Will Eddie learn to let go and find acceptance for his new life, or will he fall back into old destructive habits?

Finally emerging FROM the shadow of her marriage, Katherine allows herself to discover who she is outside of a relationship, and more importantly, who she wants to be. Katherine's journey of self-discovery takes her to some surprising new places as she shirks labels and learns to live without the word "should" in her vocabulary.

Forced home FROM England by circumstances BEYOND her control, MAGGIE found her groove as a podcaster, earning a loyal audience and helping Sophie find her own voice. This season, we'll find MAGGIE committing even further to her mission to help people, which will lead to new personal and professional heights ... until a ghost FROM her past emerges and threatens to send her into a tailspin.

Rome and Regina watched the pandemic crush two dreams: his movie and her restaurant, but it also unexpectedly revived an old one when they became foster parents to Tyrell. But now that Tyrell knows the truth about his mother's deportation, THE FAMILY harmony will be thrown into discord. We'll watch as ROME and Regina land on their feet but on divergent paths that will test the strength of their marriage.

Trapped in France during quarantine, DELILAH finally returned to Boston only to find herself a stranger to her own children. Danny summoned the courage to come out at school, while Sophie sought justice against the man who assaulted her. But with DELILAH determined to return to France, her kids are forced to choose between keeping THE FAMILY together or staying in the only home they've ever known.

And in the FINAL MOMENTS of season three, the guilt and anger Gary felt over Sophie's assault led him to the doorstep of the man responsible. As we unpack the events of that fateful night, we'll watch Gary fight to preserve his friendships and, most importantly, the future that he's been longing for with Darcy.

As the season unfolds, we'll watch through laughter and tears as our friend group navigates new identities, new careers and new family formations, all while learning what it means to be family, what it means to love, and what it means to seek forgiveness.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:



April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Gary and MAGGIE make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and DELILAH realize they need to make a change. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when BARRY hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it. Watch a video clip!
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! With Angie on leave, Will and Faith partner up with Ormewood to investigate a string of serial KILLER CASES tied to Will and Angie’s childhood and a chain of incidents, formerly investigated by Amanda and Evelyn. Watch a video preview now!
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! The FBI takes on a case from LAPD involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines. After the team follows a lead from Antoinette and Elena’s forensic breakthroughs, the killer retaliates against Laura. Watch a video clip now!
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, April 24, 2023! Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery. While Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be THE ONE she needs the most. Watch a video clip now!
