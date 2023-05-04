Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
CBS has announced the new series order for LOTERÍA LOCA, a wildly entertaining, action-packed series hosted by Jaime Camil, who also serves as executive producer. Full of unexpected surprises, the new series is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería.
WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max
The Max Original six-episode unscripted series WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL. Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat. Watch the video trailer now!
KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD Returns For Season Two in May on Max
Kendra Wilkinson is back and this time the stakes are higher than ever. With a six-figure quota looming over Kendra’s head, she has to pull out all the stops to secure her place on the team and prove that she can sell some of the most exclusive real estate in LA. Watch the video trailer now!