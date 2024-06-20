Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The four generations go head-to-head as the top 20 enter the MasterChef kitchen. The chefs are faced with their first mystery box challenge where they are presented with a childhood photo of themselves and tasked with creating a restaurant-worthy dish that highlights their favorite nostalgic comfort foods from their youth. The most impressive dish grants an entire generation immunity from elimination while a chef from the remaining three teams risks going home in the all-new “Back to the Future - Mystery Box” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1405) (TV-14 L)

MasterChef enters its 14th season with its all-new themed installment, MasterChef: Generations. Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, including Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out.

The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, for which they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Guest judges this season include Priya Krishna, Lidia Bastianich, Christina Ha, Nick DiGiovanni, Grant Gillon and Sean Evans. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Fazey, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler and Sharon Levy serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip from last season:

