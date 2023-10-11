Scoop: Coming Up on LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Sunday, October 15, 2023

Grab your goggles because this week’s challenge calls for teams to embrace the fury of a volcanic eruption in their builds. In only 12 hours, the builders must skillfully construct a scene that weaves a captivating tale inspired by their chosen biome.
It is crucial for each duo to execute an explosion and create a compelling narrative in their build to stay in the competition in the “Volcanic Brickruptions” episode of LEGO MASTERS
airing Sunday, October 22 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, hit unscripted series LEGO MASTERS
returns this fall with an epic fourth season featuring a new batch of talented teams and unique themed-out episodes throughout the series.
LEGO Masters brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO® enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test.
Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges such as a Cirque du Soleil challenge and an explosive volcano build in the hopes of taking home a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.
For the first time in the show’s history, the winning build will be transformed into a set and displayed at a LEGO flagship store. LEGO MASTERS
is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license FROM
the LEGO Group.
Executive Producers include Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman FROM
Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris FROM
Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner FROM
Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May FROM
the LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an Executive Producer.