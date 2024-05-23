Scoop: Coming Up on I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Thursday, May 30, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and a rotating panel of guest celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line, each contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical duo Maddie & Tae, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration - or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new “Country Night” episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Thursday, May 30 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (VOI-312) (TV-PG D, L). Finesse Mitchell and Maddie & Tae serve as Celebrity Detectives.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice FROM one secret mystery celebrity.



I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format FROM CJ ENM.

