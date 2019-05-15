Science Channel Presents New Series HURRICANE MAN

Considered among the most terrifying and destructive natural occurrences on the planet, most people don't go out of their way to put themselves in the center of a storm's path. Most people, however, aren't Josh Morgerman, the subject of a new eight-episode Science Channel series that closely looks at what makes hurricanes so remarkable and the overwhelming impact they have on people around the world. HURRICANE MAN premieres Tuesday, June 18 at 10pm ET/PT on Science Channel.

Morgerman, a veteran storm chaser, takes viewers on a global thrill ride into the heart of some of the most destructive hurricanes on the planet. From remote Japanese cities and the far-north jungles of the Philippines, to the coastal waters of America's Deep South and the Pacific shoreline of Mexico, HURRICANE MAN is an action-packed adrenaline rush inside what happens when hurricanes come barreling into our cities. Morgerman gathers scientific data that only a storm chaser would have access to. This allows for scientists to better study and understand these devastating storms

HURRICANE MAN also follows the journeys of those surviving these monster cyclones. From the families that remain in the path of the storm, to the local emergency rescue crews risking their lives to save the lives of others, HURRICANE MAN spotlights how people from all different walks of life feel the effects of our planet's most ferocious hurricanes.

"The passion that Josh has for storm chasing is clearly evident," said Lindsey Foster Blumberg," Supervising Producer, Science Channel. "More importantly, the data that he collects along the way may not exist otherwise and is incredibly useful for scientists whose research depends in part on this vital information."

HURRICANE MAN is produced for Science Channel by ScreenDog Productions, in association with BBC Studios. Executive Producer for ScreenDog is Ed Kellie. Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer for Science Channel.





