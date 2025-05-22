Satori Shakoor Sets Release of New Concert Film CONFESSIONS OF A MENOPAUSAL FEMME FATALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



George Clinton's P-Funk alum and host of PBS's “Detroit Performs LIVE,” Satori Shakoor, breaks the menopause stigma with her bold, comedic stand-up storytelling concert film, Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale.

As menopause takes center stage in the national conversation—fueled by Oprah Winfrey's “The Menopause Revolution”— Shakoor, a pioneer in redefining how menopause is discussed through fearless humor and cultural storytelling, delivers a resonant perspective on aging, womanhood, and the midlife experience, transforming silence and stigma into laughter and empowerment. Recorded at the Detroit Public Theater, the film premieres Thursday, June 12, on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and Google Play. Pre-orders begin June 1 on iTunes for Apple TV+.

Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale is a fearless stand-up storytelling concert film in which Shakoor uses raw honesty, wit, music, and personal narrative to share her 12-year journey through menopause—a transformative experience that reshaped her identity as a woman, mother, artist, and human being. Framed around a return trip to Hawaii nearly 40 years after she once called it home, the story unfolds when a panic attack triggers deep introspection, forcing Shakoor to confront unresolved struggles, including addiction, postpartum depression, loss, and self-reinvention. Through wit, song, and unflinching truth, Shakoor breaks the silence surrounding menopause in a powerful performance that challenges stigma, invites laughter, and inspires radical self-acceptance.

Shakoor is a multidisciplinary artist, storyteller, and social entrepreneur. She is the founder and Executive Producer of The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers®, an internationally recognized storytelling platform launched in 2012 to promote community healing and connection through personal narratives. Shakoor is also the host of Detroit Performs LIVE on Detroit PBS.

A former background singer with George Clinton’s Parliament/Funkadelic as one of the “Brides of Funkenstein,” Shakoor has built a diverse career spanning music, theater, television, and social advocacy. She is a 2017 Kresge Literary Arts Fellow and has collaborated with organizations such as Duke University, the University of Michigan, and the United Nations, facilitating storytelling workshops that address issues including racism, domestic violence, sexual assault, and refugee integration.

In 2024, Shakoor emceed the Kresge Foundation Centennial Event, introducing keynote speaker President Barack Obama. She continues to lead initiatives that use storytelling for education, empowerment, and cultural dialogue.

Backed by a community of over 5,000 women committed to breaking menopause stigmas, Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale contributes to a broader national effort to bring awareness, comedy, and candor to discussions of women’s health.

Photo credit: Felicia Tolbert - Starpointe Photography

