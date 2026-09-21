Sarah Paulson Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Her AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Return

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Sarah Paulson stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her return for season 13 of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, offering viewers a sense of what to expect from her role as the hit anthology series heads into its milestone installment.

Paulson has long been one of the anchors of the AMERICAN HORROR STORY franchise, and her latest appearance comes amid a run of promotional pushes for the new season. Ahead of the premiere, FX released a companion podcast in which Paulson and fellow cast member Emma Roberts interviewed each other about the upcoming episodes, part of a broader rollout that also included a teaser billed around the number 13 and promising what the network called a 'supreme surprise' with returning fan-favorite characters.

On GMA, Paulson focused specifically on her own character's trajectory this season, giving audiences a preview of her storyline without revealing the season's biggest twists. The conversation centered on what makes this return distinct from her previous turns in the anthology.

The AHS: 13 Official Podcast trailer, which features Paulson alongside Roberts, Joey Pollari and Paul Anthony Kelly, gave fans an earlier look at the cast's own dynamic heading into the new season. Details from that release are covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story on the AHS: 13 podcast.

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