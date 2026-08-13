AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season 13 Teaser Brings Back Fan-Favorite Faces

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FX has unveiled the official teaser for AMERICAN HORROR STORY's thirteenth installment, confirming a premiere date of September 24 on FX and Hulu on Disney+. The brief clip leans into the number itself, calling the new season 'lucky thirteen' and promising to do 'justice to everyone's most feared number.'

The teaser notes that the season features an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier chapters of the anthology. FX describes the installment as building on the show's decades-long legacy of horror settings, name-checking Murder House, Coven, Hotel and Apocalypse as touchstones for what's ahead.

Season 13 arrives after a shakeup in its casting plans. Ariana Grande, previously announced for the season, will not appear after all due to scheduling conflicts with her ongoing tour, despite an earlier casting announcement. Paul Anthony Kelly, who recently made his screen debut as JFK Jr. in Ryan Murphy's limited series 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,' has joined the cast for this installment.

The season was previously spotlighted at San Diego Comic-Con with an AHS-themed '13 Flavors' activation featuring ice cream trucks and appearances by iconic characters like Rubber Man, Twisty the Clown and the Witch. More on that rollout can be found in this prior BroadwayWorld report on the season's release plans.

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