AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Podcast Has Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts Interviewing Each Other
Costume and production designers also join the cast for behind-the-scenes conversations.
FX released a trailer for the AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Official Podcast, giving fans a first look at a new companion series in which the show's own talent take turns interviewing each other. The format flips the usual promotional interview on its head, with cast members Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts, along with Joey Pollari and Paul Anthony Kelly, sitting down to question one another about the upcoming season.
The podcast also pulls back the curtain on the production side of the anthology series, featuring conversations with lead costume and production designers Lou Eyrich, Catherine Crabtree and Anu Schwartz. Their inclusion offers a rare look at how the show's visual identity, long a hallmark of the AMERICAN HORROR STORY franchise, comes together each season.
The AHS:13 Official Podcast premieres September 24 on Hulu, YouTube and other podcast platforms, timed to coincide with the season's television premiere on the same date. Season 13 brings back an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier chapters of the franchise, which has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since its 2011 debut.
The podcast trailer arrives alongside a wave of marketing for the new season, following an earlier teaser promising a 'supreme surprise' built around the show's fixation with the number thirteen itself.
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