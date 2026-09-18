AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Podcast Has Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts Interviewing Each Other

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





FX released a trailer for the AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Official Podcast, giving fans a first look at a new companion series in which the show's own talent take turns interviewing each other. The format flips the usual promotional interview on its head, with cast members Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts, along with Joey Pollari and Paul Anthony Kelly, sitting down to question one another about the upcoming season.

The podcast also pulls back the curtain on the production side of the anthology series, featuring conversations with lead costume and production designers Lou Eyrich, Catherine Crabtree and Anu Schwartz. Their inclusion offers a rare look at how the show's visual identity, long a hallmark of the AMERICAN HORROR STORY franchise, comes together each season.

The AHS:13 Official Podcast premieres September 24 on Hulu, YouTube and other podcast platforms, timed to coincide with the season's television premiere on the same date. Season 13 brings back an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier chapters of the franchise, which has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since its 2011 debut.

The podcast trailer arrives alongside a wave of marketing for the new season, following an earlier teaser promising a 'supreme surprise' built around the show's fixation with the number thirteen itself.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 08 Hrs 37 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link