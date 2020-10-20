Sandra Lee Will Host IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFETIME Holiday Movie Slate

Lee will host and create custom holiday content.

As Lifetime prepares to kick off its annual It's A Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate on October 23, the network is announcing a new partnership with Sandra Lee, the industry's leading brand expert and a multiple Emmy(R)-winning lifestyle host.

Lee will host and create custom holiday content showcasing a broad range of home and seasonal "how to's" to make this holiday merry and bright.

The news was announced Monday by Amy Winter, EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN.

Slated to launch Thanksgiving week, the special lifestyle pieces will focus on making the holidays festive and easy with ideas ranging from decorating and baking to gift giving and holiday savings. Lee's appearances will air on broadcast and across Lifetime's social media platforms.

"For decades Sandra has helped time-starved homemakers everywhere make delicious meals, give thoughtful gifts, and create beautiful homes," said Winter. "As the authority on all things home and lifestyle, Sandra is the foremost trusted go-to source for simple, doable ideas with beautiful, attainable results. She's the perfect addition to the Lifetime family and will provide incredible ideas with easy tips ensuring It's a Wonderful Lifetime for all our viewers this year."

"I've been a lifelong fan of the Lifetime network and watch the movie It's a Wonderful Life every year so it's an absolute honor to be included in It's a Wonderful Lifetime," said Lee. "Lifetime has always been ahead of the curve and under Amy's leadership will continue to be in the forefront of creative, forward thinking, viewer-friendly content that delivers for their audience and advertisers. Amy and team are creative, smart, and an absolute pleasure to work with."

View More TV Stories Related Articles