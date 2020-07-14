Samantha Bee Launches FULL RELEASE Podcast

On the heels of her successful #MailedIt Tweetathon campaign that purchased over 130,000 stamps to help save the United States Postal Service, Samantha Bee of TBS' Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, debuts her new podcast today, Full Release with Samantha Bee, featuring an impressive guest lineup that includes journalist Soledad O'Brien (Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Matter of Fact), author and New York Times writer Professor Jelani Cobb (Columbia University) and more.



"Full Release gives me the opportunity to talk to people I've always wanted to talk to," says Bee. "And because everything fun has been canceled, they actually have the time to talk to me."



Full Release with Samantha Bee allows Bee to sit down for in-depth, unscripted conversations with the best and brightest people, discussing how to navigate the worst year of all our lives (spoiler alert: it's 2020) and what things might look like on the other side of it. The podcast covers the political and cultural landscape in a time where people are eager to learn more, and Bee brings her trademark insight, humor, and blazers -- but because it's a podcast; you can't see them.



Enjoy the first episode here and visit SamanthaBee.com/FullRelease for all available ways to listen.



One of TIME's 100 Most Influential people, Bee continues to lead the charge in not only shining a light on issues of importance, but also expanding on that by implementing significant charitable initiatives during times of crisis. She is a truth teller who doesn't shy away from the uncomfortable. Her Emmy-winning show has continued to receive recognition, most recently winning the Writers Guild Award in February.



Full Release with Samantha Bee is executive produced by Bee, Adam Howard and Tzvia Berrin-Reinstein.



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shines a spotlight on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the "boyfriend loophole," and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. Full Frontal also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from China, Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq. In its first four seasons, Full Frontal has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy® and a WGA Award for its two Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner specials honoring a free press, as well as seventeen Emmy nominations, an additional WGA Award nomination, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays on TBS at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

