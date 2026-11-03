Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Sam Rockwell Addresses Lorne Michaels Role in Chris Farley Biopic
The actor also talked about filming Wild Horse Nine and did an SNL impression with the host.
Sam Rockwell addressed a rumor that he will play Lorne Michaels in the Chris Farley biopic during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor took up the casting talk with host Jimmy Fallon as part of a wide-ranging conversation.
Rockwell also discussed his entrances on the program, which the show's description characterizes as a running part of his visits. The segment included Rockwell doing an SNL impression with Fallon, giving the two a chance to trade imitations on air.
The conversation also covered the filming of WILD HORSE NINE, a movie Rockwell talked through with Fallon. The sources for this appearance do not detail the film's plot, cast, or release plans, so the discussion centered on his experience making it.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, with episodes also streaming on Peacock.
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