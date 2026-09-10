Leslie Bibb Reveals the Secret Behind Her 18-Year Relationship with Sam Rockwell

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Leslie Bibb sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss the longevity of her relationship with actor Sam Rockwell, offering insight into what has kept the couple together for 18 years. The conversation gave Bibb room to reflect candidly on her personal life in a format that moved beyond a typical promotional stop.

The sit-down centered specifically on the dynamics of Bibb's long-term partnership, with the actress walking Barrymore through the elements she credits for its staying power. The exchange allowed Bibb to speak openly about a relationship that has drawn public interest given both her and Rockwell's careers in film and television.

Beyond the relationship discussion, the appearance covered additional territory, with Bibb and Barrymore trading perspectives in a wide-ranging conversation. The segment's focus on Bibb's personal life offered viewers a more intimate look at the actress outside of her on-screen work.

The interview reflects a broader pattern on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW of guests using the platform to discuss personal milestones and relationships alongside their professional lives, with Bibb's conversation standing out for its focus on the specifics of a long-standing partnership rather than a general overview of her career.

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