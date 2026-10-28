Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DATELINE to Air Investigation Into Georgia Beauty Queen's Disappearance
Andrea Canning reports on the case with interviews from podcaster Payne Lindsey, investigators, and key witnesses.
Dateline's two-hour 'The Orchard' airs Friday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.
When a teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead disappears, a small town in Georgia becomes the epicenter of the largest missing person case in the state's history.
The episode is reported by Andrea Canning, who has reported on previous Dateline episodes including 'The Grudge,' covering the shooting at U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas' home.
Interviews With
Podcaster Payne Lindsey, Tara Grinstead's student and friend Dana Wilder, Tara's friend Wendy McFarland, Tara's best friend Maria Woods Dollar, Defense Attorney Ashleigh Merchant, former friend of a codefendant who called in a critical tip to the GBI John McCullough, former GBI Special Agent in Charge and lead investigator in the Tara Grinstead case Gary Rothwell, and Bo Dukes' former girlfriend Brooke Sheridan
Where: Ocilla, Georgia
About Dateline NBC
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 35th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9/8c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode