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Whoopi Goldberg Remembers Friend and Co-Star Sir Patrick Stewart

The View co-host reflected on her friendship with her Star Trek colleague.

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Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to her friend and Star Trek co-star, Sir Patrick Stewart, during a segment on ABC's The View. The moderator and co-host shared remembrances of the actor in the clip, which centers on their personal friendship.

Goldberg described Stewart as a dear friend, and the segment frames her comments as a remembrance of the actor and of the time the two spent working together on Star Trek. The clip is focused on Goldberg's recollections rather than on a promotional appearance or a specific project.

The source material for the segment does not detail further biographical information on either performer or list any upcoming projects, so the clip stands as a brief personal tribute from Goldberg to her longtime colleague.

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