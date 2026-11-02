Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Whoopi Goldberg Remembers Friend and Co-Star Sir Patrick Stewart
The View co-host reflected on her friendship with her Star Trek colleague.
Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to her friend and Star Trek co-star, Sir Patrick Stewart, during a segment on ABC's The View. The moderator and co-host shared remembrances of the actor in the clip, which centers on their personal friendship.
Goldberg described Stewart as a dear friend, and the segment frames her comments as a remembrance of the actor and of the time the two spent working together on Star Trek. The clip is focused on Goldberg's recollections rather than on a promotional appearance or a specific project.
The source material for the segment does not detail further biographical information on either performer or list any upcoming projects, so the clip stands as a brief personal tribute from Goldberg to her longtime colleague.
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