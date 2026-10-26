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Photos: RAY GUNN to Make West Coast Premiere at AFI FEST

The film had its West Coast debut at the American Film Institute's festival.

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Photos: RAY GUNN to Make West Coast Premiere at AFI FEST

RAY GUNN held its West Coast Premiere at AFI FEST at the TCL Chinese Theater. In attendance were Academy Award-winning director and writer Brad Bird; composer Michael Giacchino; cast members Michael Chernus, Kether Donohue, Andrew Morgado; songwriter Kimbra; Head of Feature Animation, Netflix, Hannah Minghella; and Skydance Animation President Holly Edwards.

RAY GUNN will be available on Netflix December 18, 2026. It will also be released in select theaters and on limited 70mm screens on December 4, 2026.

Logline: In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.

Credits

Director: Brad Bird

Produced By: John Lasseter, Brad Bird, Lisa Beroud, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg producing for Skydance Animation

Original Story By: Brad Bird

Screenplay By: Brad Bird and Matthew Robbins

Voice Cast: Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Chernus, Kether Donohue, Michelle Rodriguez, Aasif Mandvi, Matt Jones, Kathryn Hunter, John Ratzenberger, Justin Peck, Patton Oswalt

Ray Gunn is part of Netflix's original slate of animated features which includes the most popular Netflix film ever, KPop Demon Hunters; Academy Award-winner Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, the Academy Award-nominated films Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nimona, The Sea Beast, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Klaus; the BAFTA-nominated Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget; the comedy fan favorites Leo and Back to the Outback; and the upcoming In Waves and Steps.

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PHOTOS FROM THE WEST COAST PREMIERE AT AFI FEST

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