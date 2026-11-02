Tony Goldwyn Discusses LAW & ORDER Role, Podcast With Daughter and Becoming a Grandfather

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Tony Goldwyn appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss his character on LAW & ORDER and the podcast he makes with his daughter, and to share news of the birth of his first grandchild. The two clips from the visit cover his television work and a personal milestone.

In the first clip, Goldwyn talks about his role on LAW & ORDER, the long-running series, and describes the podcast he produces with his daughter. The description of the segment does not specify the podcast's title or format, and the clip stays on how the two came to collaborate on the project and what the character involves for him on screen.

The second clip turns to family. Goldwyn speaks about the birth of his first grandbaby and what the news has meant to him, giving the interview a personal angle alongside the career discussion in the first segment.

Goldwyn's recent career has also been the subject of other BroadwayWorld coverage. In a June conversation on HBO Max's TALKING PICTURES PODCAST, hosted by Ben Mankiewicz, he discussed his work in GHOST, his recent project ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, and how he nearly passed on the television role in SCANDAL. That episode also included the show's Super 8 segment, in which Goldwyn named THE EXORCIST as the film that left the deepest impression on him.

Looking ahead, Goldwyn is set to co-host A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HART alongside Ethan Hawke. The one-night-only concert is scheduled for Monday, October 5, 2026 at 7:30 pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. It will be directed by Danny Mefford, with musical direction by Andrew Resnick and continuity by Richard LaGravenese. The performers for the evening have yet to be announced.

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