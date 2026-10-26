Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Tickets to Go on Sale
Early-access screenings in IMAX and premium large formats will precede the theatrical release across all venues.
Moviegoers will be able to purchase tickets for Lionsgate's motion picture THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING beginning Wednesday, October 28.
As part of the announcement, the studio has scheduled IMAX and premium large format exclusive early-access screenings nationwide, beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 6 pm. Participating formats include IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, Cinemark XD, Regal RPX, AMC Prime, and other exhibitor-branded premium large formats. Audiences can check local listings for showtimes and theater availability.
Tickets for all showtimes are all available on October 28. The film will release in theaters everywhere on November 20.
Film Details
Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.
U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie
Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins
Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins
Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.
Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang
Synopsis
From director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.
Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.
Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.
Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / about:blank production.
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