PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Takes Over Lucca Comics & Games

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'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' was a highlight event at the 60th edition of Lucca Comics & Games, bringing series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava' Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri to Lucca for the first time, alongside series Co-Creator and Executive Producer Jonathan E. Steinberg and Executive Producer Dan Shotz.

On Friday, October 30, the cast and creative team took part in a dedicated Q&A panel at Cinema Moderno, where they discussed upcoming storylines, shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes and unveiled exclusive clips from the highly-anticipated third season, ahead of its November 20 premiere, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' then took center stage on the fourth day of Lucca Comics & Games with a special surprise in Piazza San Michele during the Camp Half-Blood Gathering and walked along the dedicated carpet in the center of the town. Afterward, the series' actors appeared on the balcony of a historic building in Piazza San Michele to wave goodbye to fans and pose for an iconic photo against the backdrop of the packed square, filled with fans celebrating their presence at the festival.

The cast and creative team then visited the 'Percy Jackson Experience' pavilion dedicated to the series, set up in Piazza della Magione, for a meet-and-greet with fans and a poster-signing session. Throughout the festival, fans visited the immersive pavilion dedicated to the series can put their skills to the test in the world of Thalia, Percy, and Annabeth.

Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is based on 'The Titan's Curse,' the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

The third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava' Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.

The first two seasons of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' are available now on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Giulia Parmigiani / Disney









Photo Credit: Giulia Parmigiani / Disney

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