Parker Posey on Hosting 'The Mob' and Fans Yelling 'Piper Nooo!'

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Parker Posey sat down with TODAY to discuss her new role as host of "The Mob," a reality competition series from the creators of "The Traitors" in which celebrities face off against one another. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress talked about taking on the hosting job and what audiences can expect from the format.

Posey also addressed the ongoing public reaction to her "White Lotus" character, Piper, after a viral moment in which she demonstrated the character's accent in Studio 1A. She said fans now yell "Piper Noooo!" at her when they spot her in public, a reference to the line that spread widely following her appearance.

The conversation also turned to her film work, with Posey discussing her experience working alongside Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich on "Wild Horse Nine." She shared details about collaborating with both actors on the project.

Throughout the interview, Posey moved between her new hosting duties on "The Mob" and the continued attention her "White Lotus" role has drawn from fans, offering a look at how the viral moment has followed her into public encounters since the show aired.

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