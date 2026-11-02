America Ferrera on Wedding at Vanessa Williams' House and Ugly Betty

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America Ferrera spoke with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW about getting married at Vanessa Williams' house and about remembering UGLY BETTY. The segment, titled to include those two subjects plus other topics, put the wedding story and the look back at the series at the center of the conversation.

The pairing of the two subjects ties Ferrera's personal life to one of her best-known television roles. The wedding detail connects her to Williams, whose home served as the setting for the ceremony, according to the title of the episode. The available description does not list further specifics about what was said on either subject.

The episode title notes that the interview went beyond the wedding and UGLY BETTY, indicating additional topics were discussed with Hudson in front of the studio audience. No upcoming projects, releases, or other credits for Ferrera are named in the materials for this appearance, so the focus here stays on what the segment covered.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has recently featured a run of extended and holiday-themed conversations, including sit-downs with Janelle Monáe and Tisha Campbell.

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