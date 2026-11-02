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America Ferrera Recalls Crew Reaction to Her BARBIE Monologue

The actor discussed how the scene affected the people on set during an appearance with Jennifer Hudson.

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America Ferrera discussed the monologue she delivers in BARBIE and how the scene brought members of the film's crew to tears during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson centered on that moment from the production and the response it drew on set.

The segment focused on Ferrera's account of filming the speech and the reaction from the people working on the film. The materials accompanying the clip do not include further biographical details or information about her upcoming projects, so the segment stands as a look at one specific scene from BARBIE and the atmosphere around its shooting.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has recently featured a run of extended sit-down conversations with guests. Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage includes Hannah Waddingham's extended interview with Hudson, which gave the guest additional time on air to discuss her career and personal life.

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