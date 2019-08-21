Sam Littlefield Joins BATWOMAN

Deadline reports that new CW series Batwoman has added Sam Littlefield in the mysterious role of Mouse.

Littlefield's character is "dynamic figure" who is "working for Alice (Rachel Skartsen) and the Wonderland Gang," which, based on the comics, suggests that this Mouse might be going down a dangerous rabbit hole in Gotham's underworld.

Littlefield is best known for co-writing, producing, and starring in Mother's Little Helpers, which premiered at South By Southwest.

Batwoman is based on the DC Comics character and stars Ruby Rose, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, and Nicole Kang. It will air on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT.

Read the original story on Deadline.





