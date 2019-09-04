Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Jeremy Tardy and Nicholas Coombe Cast in Paramount Network Series 68 WHISKEY

Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Jeremy Tardy and Nicholas Coombe will star in Paramount Network's new scripted comedic drama series 68 Whiskey from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Production on the first season (10 one-hour episodes) begins in September with the series scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network in early 2020.

68 Whiskey is a dark comedic hour following a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed "The Orphanage." Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.

Oscar(R)-winner Brian Grazer serves as an executive producer along with Oscar(R)-winner Ron Howard, Imagine Television Group Chairman Francie Calfo (Empire, Genius), Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey and Emmy(R) Award-nominated series creator Roberto Benabib (Weeds, The Brink, Ally McBeal), who is also set to showrun and write. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, from which 68 Whiskey has been adapted, also executive produces, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel) and Danna Stern (yes Studios).

The 68 Whiskey cast includes:

· Sam Keeley (In the Heart of the Sea, The Cured) will portray Cooper Roback, a charming Army medic with a hell of an instinct for medicine and a general disdain for Army discipline. Sam Keeley is repped by UTA and 42 in the United Kingdom.

· Gage Golightly (Red Oaks, Step Sisters) will portray Grace Durkin, an administrative assistant in the Army who is both beautiful and street smart; alluring but standoffish. Though she is an important part of the battalion, Durkin has dreams that all take place far from Afghanistan and makes a point not to build any strong personal connections, but she's considering making an exception for Roback. Gage Golightly is repped by Industry Entertainment and ICM.

· Cristina Rodlo (The Terror, Too Old to Die Young) will portray Sergeant Rosa Alvarez. Alvarez went to college on a G.I. bill, and, after graduation, trained as a medic so she would have a marketable skill back home. When her father gets deported after an ICE raid, her outlook on defending the country changes. Cristina Rodlo is repped by CAA and is managed by Valor Entertainment Group and Talent on the Road.

· Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People, Ballers) will portray Staff Sergeant Mekhi Davis. Clever and mischievous, Davis is always looking for a way to get ahead, but would never leave anyone behind. He's a skilled medic, but when duty isn't on the line, he'll happily join Roback's half-baked plans that will surely get the both of them in trouble. Jeremy Tardy is managed by Zero Gravity.

· Nicholas Coombe (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Imaginary Mary) will portray Anthony Petrocelli a young Army Private who is seventeen years old, looks sixteen and acts fifteen. Fresh-faced and gullible, Anthony is a stickler for the rules up until the moment he's included in a plan. Nicholas Coombe is repped by The Characters Talent Agency and managed by LINK Entertainment.

68 Whiskey will join Paramount Network's scripted roster currently headlined by Yellowstone, cable's #1 original series for a second straight summer co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and starring Kevin Costner and the upcoming projects: Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock; Sexy Beast, a series adaptation of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning feature film; as well as the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.





Related Articles View More TV Stories