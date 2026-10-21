Beck Reveals He Turned Down a Role in Zoolander

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Beck discussed turning down a role in Zoolander during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, telling host Jimmy Fallon that his own persona wound up shaping one of the comedy's characters. Beck walked through how he passed on the part and the ways his influence still ended up woven into the film despite his absence from the cast.

The conversation also covered Beck's earliest attempts at songwriting, with the musician recalling that he wrote his first song on a calculator. He gave Fallon's audience a specific account of that early creative process, offering a glimpse into how he began writing music well before his career took shape.

Beck additionally detailed the inspiration behind his album Ride Lonesome, giving viewers insight into the ideas and influences that shaped the project. The segment moved between that musical discussion and his recollections of the Zoolander near-miss, giving a wide-ranging look at both his film and music history in a single sit-down.

The appearance mixed personal anecdotes with career reflection, as Beck detailed moments spanning from his calculator-written song to his more recent work on Ride Lonesome.

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